Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.79), with a volume of 2397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.59).

The stock has a market cap of £225.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.32.

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £138,600 ($176,650.52).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

