Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $287.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

