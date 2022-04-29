Lithium (LITH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $181,861.00

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $6.87 million and $181,861.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,117,951,638 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

