Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,372. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.