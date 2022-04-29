LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

LPSN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 14,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

