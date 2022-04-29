Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.70.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$118.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.65. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$67.74 and a 1 year high of C$119.58.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8699994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,318,294. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,158,203.13. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

