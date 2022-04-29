London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,500 at UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 8,150 ($103.87) to GBX 8,500 ($108.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($115.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($109.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8,716.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $24.74 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

