Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 18% This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Loopring has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $108.72 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00100363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,725,273 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

