Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of LYLT stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.