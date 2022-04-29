LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 437,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

