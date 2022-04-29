LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 437,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
