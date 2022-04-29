Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 35.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $2,975,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCID traded down 0.26 on Friday, reaching 18.63. 701,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,276,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.63.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

