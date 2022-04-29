Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

