Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Lumentum stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

