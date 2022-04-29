LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LMDX stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $46,100,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $783,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

