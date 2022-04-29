Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 156,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

