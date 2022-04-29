Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $696.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

