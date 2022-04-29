Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luther Burbank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Luther Burbank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

