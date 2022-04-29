Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.89 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $158,505.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

