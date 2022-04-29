M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

MHO traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 299,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

