Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $302.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

