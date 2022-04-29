Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 62,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,067. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.70.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

