Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 62,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,067. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Mace Security International (Get Rating)
