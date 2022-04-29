Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 214.3% in April

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGU stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,705. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

