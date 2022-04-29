Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 214.3% in April

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MGU stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,705. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
