Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE MMP opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.