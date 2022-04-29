Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) dropped 27.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 103,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 45,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Get Mammoth Resources alerts:

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

See Also

