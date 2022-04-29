Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) dropped 27.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 103,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 45,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)
See Also
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.