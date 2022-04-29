Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marijuana Company of America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
