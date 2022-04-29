Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MPX opened at $12.53 on Friday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $427.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

