Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 11.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,129,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 316,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

