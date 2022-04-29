Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 11.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,129,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 316,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.50.
Maritime Resources Company Profile (CVE:MAE)
