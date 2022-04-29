MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $367.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $10.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.53. 423,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average is $363.02. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

