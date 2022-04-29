MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $367.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.88.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $10.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.53. 423,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average is $363.02. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
