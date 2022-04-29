Maro Hits 24 Hour Volume of $266,055.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and $266,055.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

