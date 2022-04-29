Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

