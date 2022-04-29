Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

