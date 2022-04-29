Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.69.

NYSE:MAS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. 90,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,481. Masco has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

