MASQ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,478.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $123,478.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars.

