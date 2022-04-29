Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Shares of MA traded up $17.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.59. The company has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

