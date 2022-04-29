Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,726. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 4.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.
MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
