Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,726. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 4.04.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.