Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. 285,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. Materion has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

