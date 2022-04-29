Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MATX stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 405,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,083. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

