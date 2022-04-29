Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of >$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. Mattel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. 310,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,329. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

