MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 1.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.67). Approximately 13,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 76,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.74).
The company has a current ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 16.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £451.72 million and a P/E ratio of -27.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 610.28.
MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)
