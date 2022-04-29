MCDEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MCDEX

MCB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

