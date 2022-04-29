Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.39. 7,755,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,375,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

