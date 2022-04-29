Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after acquiring an additional 213,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

NYSE MDT opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

