Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 1,422 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.70 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55.

