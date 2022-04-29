Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 26,914 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.21% of Caesarstone worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $171.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

