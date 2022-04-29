Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $892,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 223,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.62 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

