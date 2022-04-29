Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 438,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $96.40.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

