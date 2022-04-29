Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.76 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

