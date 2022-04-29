Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

