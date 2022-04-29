Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after buying an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after acquiring an additional 301,596 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

