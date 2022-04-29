Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in April

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.02.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.03) to €8.50 ($9.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

